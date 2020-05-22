Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami’s COVID-19 testing centers and services will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
The following COVID-19 services will be closed on Memorial Day:
- Hadley Park COVID-19 testing site
- Mobile Testing Unit service
- Marlins Park COVID-19 testing site
- City of Miami COVID-19 hotline and call center
Services will be available Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 as usual. Testing will resume on Tuesday, May 26.
