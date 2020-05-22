TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Though it is not issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in 20 years, the AAA auto club expects coronavirus fears to lead to a record number of people staying home this weekend.
The 2009 Memorial Day, which fell in the middle of a major recession, holds the record for the lowest number of holiday travelers at 31 million nationwide. By contrast, 43 million Americans were on the road for Memorial Day last year.
AAA spokesman W. D. Williams said most Floridians are expected to stay close to home this year.
“We see short-term day trips for Floridians this weekend,” Williams said. “We don’t see overnight trips. We don’t see long-distance trips. People will be staying within an hour or a couple of hours of their home, something they can go to and enjoy during the day and then be back home by nighttime.”
Gas prices have started to increase as coronavirus-related restrictions begin to ease. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida is $1.88, up 11 cents from a week ago.
