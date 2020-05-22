KENDALL (CBSMiami) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a southwest Miami-Dade boy with autism who was abducted from his mother’s car.

Patricia Ripley and her son Alejandro, who is autistic and nonverbal, were driving in the area of SW 88th Street and 157th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when she noticed a car following them.

When the driver of the car tried to sideswipe Ripley, she veered off the road in front of a Home Depot parking lot. The driver of the car then drove ahead of her and blocked her.

“The passenger of the vehicle exits the vehicle, approaches the mother, and demands drugs. She says she does not have any drugs. And so the passenger at that point reaches in, grabs her cell phone, steals her cell phone, and takes her child,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

The two men and the boy then drove off in a blue four-door sedan. Police do not believe the two men were armed and said the mom did not recognize the men.

Police have questioned those who work at the Home Depot and the boy’s family.

“Our officers and detectives are following every possible lead that would help us recover this child,” said Rodriguez.

“We are looking through every piece of information and because this involves a nine-year-old autistic child who cannot speak, it’s important we cover every angle and speak to every person who may have seen this,” he added.

Police have asked for help in finding the boy.

“Please, it is a nine-year-old autistic boy. It can be your child. The child, I’m going to give you a brief description and his name is Alejandro Ripley. He was born on July 7th, 2010. He is 4’11.” 120 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Captain America t-shirt with the shield in the center, black shorts, and black crocs,” said Rodriguez.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).