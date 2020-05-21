



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Two cases of children with multisystem inflammatory illness believed to be linked to COVID-19 have been reported in South Florida.

They are being treated at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

“We’ve had a few cases here, they’ve all been treated and they’ve all done remarkably well,” said Dr. Ronald Ford, Chief Medical Officer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Memorial Healthcare System said they have set up a multidisciplinary team to treat children who develop the illness and have been asked to be part of the national registry.

Ford said the disease impacts some children who have had some type of exposure to COVID-19 or have the anti-bodies. The symptoms are similar to Kawasaki Disease.

“The most consistent symptom is a high fever, usually for four or more days. Other symptoms are pretty variable. Some kids have abdominal pain and vomiting, that’s one of the more common symptoms, some kids will have a rash, red eyes. Some will just feel like they have a bad flu,” said Ford.

In South Florida, two cases reported at Holtz Children’s Hospital and another two at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Nationwide it has claimed three lives. While it can be serious, doctors stress it appears to be very rare.

“The outcomes for these patients has been exceptionally positive and most go on to full recovery,” said Ford.

Testing for coronavirus in children is available at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. Tests will be done on children of all ages who are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or who previously tested positive and need to be re-tested.

Starting June 9, criteria will further expand to include all children regardless of exposure or symptoms.

Appointments for children will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Parents must register each child separately and bring one child at a time. Parents can also get tested during their child’s appointment, as long as they register in advance. To register, call 954-276-4680 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.