MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina along with Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon regarding two recent accidental shooting deaths involving teens.

Colina and Carvalho will be reminding residents about the dangers involved with playing with firearms.

On Monday night, a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot by a friend in an apartment, and on May 12, a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot a 15-year-old girl while handling a gun inside a home, according to police.

In the Monday night shooting, four people, including two juveniles, were detained. All stated the shooting had been accidental. In that case, a 17-year-old is charged with manslaughter, according to the police report.

The girl, in that case, was found dead on the floor in the Allapattah residence with a gunshot to the head.

Police recovered a black handgun and a magazine that was on a desk, according to authorities.

In the May 12th shooting of the 15-year-old girl. Thalys Oliveira, who turns 18 years old in two weeks, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of Arya Gray, who was shot in the head.

According to the police report, witnesses said Oliveira was ‘recklessly brandishing’ a gun while inside his home.

Two of the witnesses told police they asked him to put the gun away, which he did, but a short time later, he had the gun again. The witnesses said he “pointed the firearm at the victim, placing his finger on the trigger and fired one round and striking the victim in the head,”, according to the report.

At the time, Carvalho tweeted out condolences:

“Completely preventable & utterly heartbreaking. As long as weapons are accessible to children, tragedies like these will no doubt continue to happen. Tonight, we mourn the loss of this young & promising life. Girl dies after being shot in head in Miami.”