MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mainly dry and warm start across South Florida Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be a hot, steamy, and summery afternoon with highs soaring to the low 90s. Near-record heat will be possible.

The heating of the day along with instability in the atmosphere will lead to spotty storms this afternoon. The southwest winds aloft will steer the storms from the Everglades towards the metro areas of South Florida.

The storms will not be as widespread in comparison to the past few days and the heaviest rain is forecast for the interior sections of the peninsula. However, there is still a marginal risk a few storms could turn strong or even severe. Some storms could produce heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

Thursday night should be mostly dry with the chance of a stray shower or isolated storm. Lows will be warm in the low 70s.

Friday will be a transitional day as the wind will begin to shift out the east. Some morning showers will be possible and then scattered storms likely develop in the afternoon. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees.

As we head into the weekend we’ll see a change in our weather pattern. With an onshore wind in place out of the east, morning showers will move in and we’ll enjoy more sunshine in the afternoon. It will not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.