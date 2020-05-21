



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The legendary Goodyear Blimp, famous for its aerial coverage of primetime sporting events, is flying over South Florida Friday and Saturday to pay tribute to Florida’s front line COVID-19 responders.

The blimp, “Wingfoot One” will fly over five South Florida hospitals on Friday and another six hospitals on Saturday to thank healthcare workers and other first responders from its LED screen.

Here is Friday’s schedule and flight path map:

12:00 – 12:15 Cleveland Clinic in Weston

12:45 – 1:00 Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach

1:15 – 1:30 Memorial Regional Hospital

1:45 – 2:00 Broward Health Medical Center

2:15 – 2:30 Holy Cross Hospital

Here is Saturday’s schedule and flight path map:

11:30 – 11:45 Broward Health North

12:00 – 12:15 Boca Raton Regional Hospital

12:30 – 12:45 Delray Medical Center

1:00 – 1:15 Bethesda Hospital East

1:30 – 1:45 JFK Medical Center

2:00 – 2:15 Saint Mary’s Medical Center

On Sunday, it will be over the Champions for Charity celebrity golf match in Hobe Sound featuring Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady which will raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The blimp has been grounded since major sports went on hold in mid-March so its comeback will be spent thanking healthcare workers.

Launched in 2016, Wingfoot Two is the second in the fleet of Goodyear blimps, which includes Ohio-based Wingfoot One and California-based Wingfoot Three.

There’s another Salute Flight taking place on Saturday.

U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcon ‘Makos’ will fly over 34 South Florida hospitals and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and C-144 aircraft will fly over 16 hospitals to show support for our healthcare heroes.

Organizers say residents all flyovers should be observed from the safety of your home quarantine and should not travel to see them. Residents should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.