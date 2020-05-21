Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – One of South Florida’s busiest COVID-19 testing sites is now testing children.
It’s the drive-thru site at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.
Right now, children of any age who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus can be tested.
Then starting June 9th, all children can be tested, regardless of exposure or symptoms.
That said, appointments are required.
The number to call for an appointment is (954) 276-4680.
