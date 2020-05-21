



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the school year winds down, two big questions are on the minds of parents. What will a return look like in the fall? And will there even be one?

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he’s waiting on the governor and education commissioner’s advice.

“I am very hopeful by the end of June we’ll be able to announce to the community the plan for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year,” he said.

His comments come as Broward County Public Schools released its results of a recent survey on how distance learning was conducted.

Among the district’s findings, nearly all of the district’s students have engaged during distance learning.

But there was some bad news with that. Thirty-six percent of the students who responded to the survey said they hadn’t engaged with an adult in more than a week.

“I’ve spoken to parents. They say some of the students aren’t getting that face to face connection. That face to face opportunity is critical. They need to see our teachers. They need to see other adults,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Runcie said video conferencing will be a requirement for all teachers when summer school begins next month.

Miami-Dade Schools is now giving parents until Wednesday, May 27, to fill out its survey. Parents can find the survey, which is available in three languages, here:

Superintendent Carvalho also hopes to be able to make an announcement about summer camp next week. There will be no camp in Broward county.

The school year ends on June 2nd in Broward and the next day, June 3rd, in Miami-Dade.