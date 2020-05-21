POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Health’s drive-thru test site at the Festival Market is going to be moved to Broward College’s North Campus.

The new location, at 1000 Coconut Creek Boulevard, will be behind the OMNI Auditorium. It will open Tuesday, May 26th.

Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only.

Broward Health is relocating its Festival Market COVID-19 mobile testing site to Broward College – North Campus, located at 1000 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, FL 33066. The site will open on Tuesday, May 26, behind the OMNI Auditorium. The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment only.

Those wanting to be tested must have a written script from a physician and then call Nurse Connect at (954) 320-5730 to register. If patients do not have a primary care physician and need assistance, they can still call (954) 320-5730 to speak with a registered nurse through Nurse Connect.

Photo ID, the written prescription for COVID-19 testing, and registration are required at the mobile testing site to be swabbed and tested.

No walk-ups or drive-ups can be screened or tested.