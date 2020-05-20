CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Filed Under:AT&T, Internet Outage, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida residents who get their internet from AT&T are reporting issues with the service Wednesday night.

An AT&T representative told CBS4 that the company is “trying hard to solve the issue and hope to have it resolved by noon [Thursday].”

The rep added that about 50,000 customers are currently affected by the outage.

DownDetector.com, a site dedicated to offering real-time outage information, shows the problem stretching from Homestead to West Palm Beach.

A map of the South Florida areas affected most by the AT&T internet service issues. (Source: DownDetector.com)

Port St. Lucie, Orlando, Daytona and Jacksonville also appear to be experiencing heavy service issues.

AT&T reports the issue in Jacksonville is because a cable was damaged by a road construction crew.

An AT&T media relations representative told CBS4 that the company has techs at the Jacksonville site to repair the damage.

Some AT&T customers have experienced slow speeds while others have completely lost service.

If your internet service provider is AT&T, please let us know if you are experiencing any issues on our Facebook or Twitter pages.

