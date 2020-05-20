



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida residents who get their internet from AT&T are reporting issues with the service Wednesday night.

An AT&T representative told CBS4 that the company is “trying hard to solve the issue and hope to have it resolved by noon [Thursday].”

The rep added that about 50,000 customers are currently affected by the outage.

DownDetector.com, a site dedicated to offering real-time outage information, shows the problem stretching from Homestead to West Palm Beach.

Port St. Lucie, Orlando, Daytona and Jacksonville also appear to be experiencing heavy service issues.

AT&T reports the issue in Jacksonville is because a cable was damaged by a road construction crew.

Cable damage caused by a road construction crew is affecting service for some internet customers in the Jacksonville area. Our technicians are onsite and working to restore service as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — AT&T (@ATT) May 21, 2020

An AT&T media relations representative told CBS4 that the company has techs at the Jacksonville site to repair the damage.

Some AT&T customers have experienced slow speeds while others have completely lost service.

If your internet service provider is AT&T, please let us know if you are experiencing any issues on our Facebook or Twitter pages.