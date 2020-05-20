



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – International superstar Pitbull has joined forces with Jeff Hoffman founder of Priceline and Chairman of Global Entrepreneurship Network, as well as, Hello Alice an organization that helps businesses grow to launch the Hispanic Small Business Center.

The initiative will help Latino-owned small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This program is directly benefiting Latino entrepreneurs helping them keep their business open and their employees paid,” said Pitbull.

They will be giving out grants of up to $10,000 to small Hispanic business owners who need it the most.

“We found out the centers for responsible lending said that 91% of all Latino applicants of government Phase one funding got rejected. Secondly, the sectors that can’t work from home. ‘You can’t be a waiter at home there are no customers,'” said Jeff Hoffman, founder of Priceline.

Not only are they helping moneywise, but there is also valuable advice that comes with it.

“A competitor before, are now your friends. Reach out to those businesses near you talk to those people ask what ideas work for them and what resources they can share and we’ll figure this out together,” said Hoffman.

Together, this homegrown superstar is certain we will get through this.

“I feel passionate because I relate. I remember feeling that sense of hopelessness. So me and Jeff Hoffman at this point are becoming hope through this. We’re out here dealing hope. Trying to help and let them know we are people that really care and mean it. To be about it that’s right,” said Pitbull.

You can apply by going to their website COVID-19 Business Resource Center and click on the red tab on the top of the screen.

