



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are extending the suspension of all sailings through July 31.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that guests with a reservation on one of the suspended cruises have automatically received a 125% or 150% refund in the form of a future cruise credit which can be applied towards any NCL voyage through Dec. 31, 2022.

The company is also giving an additional 20% discount for those who book May 31, 2020 future cruise credit on cruises embarking October 1, 2020 – December 31, 2022.

Those guests who don’t want to book a new cruise will receive a lesser refund to the original form of payment after submitting a refund form.

A “No Sail Order” for cruises was extended until July 24 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to cruises’ unique aspects that can cause coronavirus outbreaks.

Carnival Cruise Lines previously extended its sailing suspension until August 1 and Disney Cruise Line suspended its sailings through July 27.

Part of the “No Sail Order” requires a ship to submit comprehensive plans to prevent, detect, respond and contain Covid-19 infections.

The CDC is working with the cruise lines to make sure they understand the nature of the risk and ensure all necessary public health procedures are in place.