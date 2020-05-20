MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is demanding answers after a health department employee was fired.
Rebekah Jones accuses her supervisors of trying to hide information on the department’s coronavirus dashboard.
Commissioner Fried, is calling for a cabinet meeting, later this month.
She requested that the surgeon general and the Department of Health officials answer questions about her firing.
In a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis, she says that these actions undermine public trust in our government, are extraordinarily dangerous to public health.
During a news conference, the governor said Jones was fired for ‘insubordination’ and for allegedly showing blatant disrespect for the professionals on the team.
RELATED:
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
You must log in to post a comment.