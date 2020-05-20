CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Disney Springs, Local TV, Miami News, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Disney Springs will partially reopen on Wednesday.

While none of the Disney-owned shops will open up, 44 third-party shops and restaurants will welcome guests.

There will only be four entrances into Disney Springs. Guests will have their temperatures checked at each of those entrances.

Guests must also wear face coverings.

Disney owned and operated stores will stay closed until next Wednesday. All resorts and theme parks remain closed until further notice.

Comments