ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Disney Springs will partially reopen on Wednesday.
While none of the Disney-owned shops will open up, 44 third-party shops and restaurants will welcome guests.
There will only be four entrances into Disney Springs. Guests will have their temperatures checked at each of those entrances.
Guests must also wear face coverings.
Disney owned and operated stores will stay closed until next Wednesday. All resorts and theme parks remain closed until further notice.
