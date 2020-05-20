



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, and Hialeah took the next step toward the ‘new normal’ on Wednesday by allowing many non-essential businesses to open with restrictions.

Miami also lifted its citywide stay-at-home order is lifted, nightly curfew, and opened a number of city parks.

“It’s vital that we begin getting Miamians back to work and get our economy up and running again, but we have to do it the right way,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in a statement. “COVID-19 is not gone or over, so we need to continue following the rules to protect our health.”

Businesses allowed to reopen included offices, shopping centers, retail stores, marinas, and personal grooming businesses.

Bar, gyms, fitness centers, entertainment venues, casinos, massage businesses, and tattoo parlors were not allowed to open.

Miami, Miami Beach, and Hialeah restaurants will have to wait until next week to reopen their sit-in dining rooms. Miami Gardens will not be allowed to open for full-service dining until possibly early June.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said they are going slower than the state and county in reopening many non-essential businesses and he’s anxious to see how things go during the phase 1 openings.

“We are a crowd based city so we want to make sure we don’t draw too large a crowd,” he said.

Gelber said when they do allow restaurant dine-in service again, the city will temporarily close Ocean Drive to traffic.

“We’re a seven and a half mile island with 800 restaurants. We are trying to get our restaurants ready and one of the things we realized is that if we give them more space outside, it’s safer and they can spread out a little bit. So we’re opening up Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue and some other streets and boulevards so that a lot of our restaurants can expand outside to create a safer environment,” said Gelber.

There will be a number of rules that will be enforced in the cities for businesses that open.

Facial coverings must be worn at all times while in retail establishments.

Hand sanitizing dispensers or sanitizer shall be available at entrances and in common areas.

Customer queues at cashiers shall be spaced out with floor markers (every 6 ft).

Fitting rooms shall remain closed.

Occupancy shall be limited to 50 percent of mall/store occupancy.

Ensure there is a single point of entrance (exits shall not be locked or obstructed).

Signs shall be placed outside and inside elevators to limit capacity to 4 passengers, with visual markers for passengers to stand on.

Merchandise, particularly clothing, must be cleaned prior to being handled by customers and returned to shelves or display racks.

Cart and basket handles shall be sanitized between uses.

Car valet services are prohibited.

One-way circulation paths inside stores shall be marked with arrows at entry and exit points.

CDC signage shall be posted in publicly trafficked locations emphasizing measures to “Stop the Spread of Germs” (CDC) and exercise social responsibility (e.g., hygiene).

Stores/malls shall post a contact email address and/or telephone number for customers.

More restrictive rules are in place in Miami for personal grooming businesses, such as salons, spas, and barbershops, where employees and customers generally come into closer proximity.

Click Here for the list.

Despite these changes, persons with preexisting health conditions that elevate their risk of contracting COVID-19 are encouraged to continue sheltering in place.