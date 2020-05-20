MIAMI (CBSMiami) – JetBlue Airways says it will block off middle seats through the 4th of July holiday to help fight the spread of coronavirus.
There is an important exception though, families and groups traveling together will be allowed to use middle seats.
As for planes without middle seats, the airline will block aisle seats.
The move comes after JetBlue previously said it had limited the number of seats available for sale on most flights to allow for extra space.
In South Florida, JetBlue flies out of Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Broward County.
RELATED:
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
You must log in to post a comment.