



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – University of Miami President Julio Frenk is well equipped to handle the COVID-19 situation.

Frenk was the Minister of Health of Mexico and the dean of Harvard’s School of Public Health.

“Everything we do will have safety of our students as the top priority. If we don’t feel it’s safe, we won’t do it. With the measures we are taking, we hope we will open,” he said.

Frenk also believes UM athletics can kick back up with some restrictions.

“Probably play in empty stadiums like so many other sports. But we hope to have a season and we hope to have a winning season,” Frenk said.

Miami Athletic Director Blake James believes the Hurricanes will play all scheduled games.

The first game is set for September 5th at Hard Rock Stadium against Temple.

Frenk is optimistic that students will be back on campus in what he calls a “Four Pillar Plan.”

The first he calls the Ts – testing, tracing and tracking. Second is cleaning, third is protect personal space and fourth is flu shots will be required for all students.

“Come the fall, we will have the regular flu season and it’s very important that the one vaccine, which is the flu shot, that everyone is vaccinated so we don’t have those cases putting pressure on the health system,” he said. “So we think with those four components, we can reopen safely.”

Frenk also has a plan for dorms, trying to spread students out in living spaces.

With his experience in the field of health, he’s ready for the fall semester.

“I think it is important to make efforts to lower the density in dorms,” he said,” and the very careful cleaning of any common area and the wearing of masks. I think we can do it safely.”

