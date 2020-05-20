Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on May 20, 2020.
FLORIDA: 46,944 confirmed cases
- Residents: 45,684
- Deaths: 2,052
- Hospitalizations: 8,494
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 717,162
- Negative Test Results: 668,911
- Percent Positive: 6.5%
MIAMI-DADE: 15,942 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 15,765; Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 176
- Deaths: 578
- Hospitalizations: 2,455
- Total Tests: 138,395
- Negative: 122,123; Awaiting Results: 125; Inconclusive: 192
BROWARD: 6,369 confirmed cases
- Residents: 6,209, Non-Residents: 160
- Deaths: 282
- Hospitalizations: 1,383
- Total Tests: 79,134
- Negative: 72,637; Awaiting Results: 22; Inconclusive: 55
MONROE: 99 confirmed cases
- Residents: 91, Non-Residents: 8
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 12
- Total Tests: 2,134
- Negative: 2,035; Awaiting Results: 43, Inconclusive: 0
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 1,528,661 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 91,938 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 4,915,004 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 323,653
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
