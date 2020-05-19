WESTON (CBSMiami) – Teachers and staff at The Sagemont School in Weston had to figure out another option when the coronavirus pandemic canceled their student’s graduation ceremony.

On Tuesday morning, the school off Glades Circle held a drive-by parade for the roughly 60 graduating seniors. Students, many along with their parents, drove from the Lower School Campus about 10 minutes to the Upper School Campus.

“Many of these students started at the lower school so it’s a symbolic journey from the lower school to the upper school,” said Dr. Rob Mockrish, head of the Sagemont School.

Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer led the parade along with Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Weston Fire Rescue.

“It’s awesome, we’re making the best out of a situation that none of us thought would happen,” said senior Diego Suarez.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before where graduations had to be canceled,” said Kevin Gutterman, a math teacher at the school.

Teachers at the private school in Broward handed students their diplomas, honor cords, and athletic awards in individual gift bags on Tuesday. Dr. Mockrish said they plan to hold a virtual ceremony on Friday.

“It’s going to be hard for me to keep it together today,” said Dr. Mockrish. “They’re amazingly resilient.”

“I think it’s the perfect way to celebrate graduation,” said senior Ariel Seligman Delgado.