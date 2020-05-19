



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new walk-up COVID-19 test site in Opa-locka begins its first full day of testing on Tuesday.

It’s located in Sherbondy Park, at 380 Bahman Avenue, and testing will be performed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is capped at 200 per day.

The tests are free and open to the public.

The testing criteria for this site will be for all symptomatic and asymptomatic patients who are at least 12 years of age.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez spoke about the importance of testing.

“This expanding testing is critical to ensure that we keep improving our community’s public health. This is especially important today as it’s the first day of phase 1, or going to yellow, of reopening non-essential businesses in Dade county,” he said.

Those wanting to be tested do not need a prescription. They are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by calling (305) 499-8767. However, walk-ins will be welcomed.

