ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Leaders from Central Florida’s smaller attractions like Fun Spot America, Gatorland, and Icon Park are hoping to reopen by the end of the week.
On Monday, they presented their plans with new policies and procedures to the Orange Economic Recovery Task Force.
Those plans included guidelines set up by the CDC and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.
“I gave my team a goal of implementing all of these changes by May 9th knowing we wouldn’t be able to open the park on May 9th but I wanted to make sure the department was fully implemented and getting the park ready to go,” said Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh.
All three parks proposed a similar safety plan which included only allowing 25 percent capacity, enforcement of social distancing rules in the lines for rides, requiring employees to wear masks, setting up hand sanitizing stations throughout each park, and frequent deep cleanings.
At Gatorland, workers have placed six feet place holders on the ground and posted signs with the new restrictions for guests.
Gatorland is seeking permission to open on Saturday, May 23rd, while Fun Spot would like to open a day before that.
