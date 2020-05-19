Comments
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – It appears the furloughs of Miramar city employees are off the table, for now.
On Tuesday, Miramar’s city manager told other city leaders that he would look for other ways to fill the looming budget hole the pandemic has created.
If the furloughs did happen, they would have affected every city employee, including police officers and firefighters, for one day per week for six months.
The Miramar City Commission will mee Wednesday to continue talking about the issue.
Many South Florida governments are expected to face similar budget problems in the weeks and months to come.
