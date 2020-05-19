MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While it was back to business, in a limited manner, across much of Miami-Dade on Monday, some cities decided to hold off for a few more days.

Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, and Hialeah all plan to allow hundreds of retail stores, barbershops, salons, and other non-essential businesses to reopen on Wednesday, May 20th.

On Miami Beach, Lorence Vinderman, owner of V.I.P. Hair Studio, said he can’t wait to reopen. He said he’s been closed for two months. When he does reopen, things will be different, like they will only use every other chair.

“We will have it spread out, the barbers, clients. I will be wearing a face shield with a mask underneath. After every client, we’ll take Lysol and clean everything to get ready for the next client. You know, a new beginning,” said Vinderman.

Ray Corona, the manager of the Ripcurl store on Collins Avenue, said they plan to open at 10 a.m.

“We take every precaution. We have plexiglass, we taped up the floors, we’ve pretty much have been here one week before, really sanitizing everything,” he said. “They gave us a pamphlet that said we’re allowed 50%. We are going to try to keep it to just at 10 people right now to how it goes. The store is big, people can walk around and enjoy that,” he said.

Steve Santacruz, the owner of Empire Ink, plans to open even though tattoo shops are not supposed to open yet.

“I’m looking forward to getting some business going plus I’m looking forward to everything opening up, tourism coming back in, because businesses like mine, we rely on tourism. This is South Beach, everybody knows this is a hotspot of the world, that’s what we rely on, the tourism,” he said.

Santacruz said they plan to do a lot of sanitizing and if they are told to shut down he’ll deal with that.

Beaches, bars, movie theaters are also not allowed to reopen on Wednesday.

Miami, Miami Beach, and Hialeah restaurants will have to wait until next week to reopen their sit-in dining rooms.

Phase 2 of the reopenings is set for May 27th.