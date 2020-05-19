



Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker got into a bit of a war of words with New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas Monday after answering a question on the NFL on Fox Instagram account.

The post posed a either or question. Is it tougher to make a catch on New England Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore or to break up a pass while guarding Michael Thomas?

Parker responded by simply saying “A” meaning that he believes it tougher to make a catch against Gilmore. Thomas didn’t take to kindly to that response and the exchange ensued. Via CBSSports.com:

“For you, yes,” Thomas wrote in his initial response to Parker. “Go run some numbers up. Then you can talk. I lapped you and you been in the league longer than me, first-rounder.”

Parker responded: “Got some hard feeling there brotha??? Let me get targeted 300 times a game.”

“In other words, you weak,” Thomas fired back. “They don’t even put your name in the same sentence as me. Remember that!”

“You still not going to do nothing,” he continued. “It took you six years and 17 weeks to have a good game. GTFOH. Blame your parents, not no QB.”

“Quit crying bra,” said Parker, coupled with some laughing emojis.

“You heard what I said,” Thomas wrote.

“I didn’t hear [expletive] play boi,” Parker exclaimed.

Thomas concluded: “You can’t even get a seat at the table.”

To quote Ron Burgundy, that really escalated quickly. The question itself is a fair one as Gilmore is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year while Thomas is coming off a record-breaking 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. It would also follow that Parker, a receiver, would consider going against arguably the best corner in the league as a tougher task seeing as he faces Gilmore twice each year. He’s never had to guard Thomas and doesn’t play defense so there’s no frame of reference there.

Anyway, it’s not like we’ll ever get an answer to this back-and-forth on the field as the two won’t face each other. The Dolphins and Saints are scheduled to play in the preseason though which could lead to some pre-game back-and-forth between the two.