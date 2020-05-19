BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools has announced the cancellation of its summer programs.
Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), public health experts, and federal, state and local governments regarding safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic, the District will not host any activities during the summer in school buildings. This includes municipal summer camps, daycare services, Before and After School Child Care, and all other activities previously scheduled or anticipated.
District staff is working closely with providers to coordinate these programs using distance learning, whenever possible.
The school district is allowing students to keep their district-issued computer devices over the summer.
Superintendent Robert Runcie said, “Until there is a widely available vaccine to prevent the coronavirus, we must all limit potential exposure by practicing social distancing and embracing testing and monitoring strategies.”
Runcie said all summer operations at Broward schools will be limited to cleaning, maintenance and construction.
There is no timetable for a final decision about reopening campuses for classes in August.
You must log in to post a comment.