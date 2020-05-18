



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As retail stores, salons, and restaurants opened with restrictions in Miami-Dade County on Monday, those non-essential businesses will have to wait just a little longer in the City of Miami.

The city will begin its phased reopening plan, dubbed Stand Up Miami, beginning Wednesday, May 20th.

At that time, retail stores, personal grooming establishments, and offices will be able to reopen if they follow the social distancing and safety protocols established by the county.

Left off that list are restaurants that will be able to reopen at a later time.

“The reopening of the City must be done in a safe and smart way. As we enter Phase 1 of the Stand Up Miami plan, it is crucial that everyone does their part and adhere to the new normal,” said Mayor Francis Suarez in a statement. “There is a responsible way of doing this and there is an irresponsible way of doing this. We can either continue on the positive trend towards Phase 2 or be forced to abandon it. I trust, however, that Miamians will do the right thing, and, together, we’ll come out of this stronger than ever.”

Miami has also launched a website, which lays out the mandatory guidelines that non-essential retail, personal grooming, and others have to follow in order to reopen.

The requirements include people wearing face masks inside establishments, hand sanitizer must be made available at entrances, occupancy is capped at 50 percent, cashiers must be spaced out six feet apart, and signage informing customers to socially distance at six feet apart.

Business owners, employees, and residents are encouraged to visit the site to understand what is required of them as the phased reopening begins this Wednesday.