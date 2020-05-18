MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The sounds of sports came back to life over the weekend. They were small steps but steps nonetheless.

NASCAR ran its Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina. There were no fans and limited staff. The drivers and pit crews passed health screenings, wore masks and kept their distance. Frontline health care workers, whose names were on each of the 40 cars, gave the virtual ‘start your engines’.

It was a well thought out way to safely come back for NASCAR President Steve Phelps.

“We had this plan for a while, the safety protocols 4-6 weeks. We developed the plan, then got to local, state and federal health organizations to make sure that it was where it needed to be,” said Phelps.

Phelps said typically they have about 2,500 people who put on an event like this. This race had 900.

In Kentucky, Churchill Downs ran a horse race without spectators for the first time in the track’s 145-year history.

Still, track President Kevin Falnery was excited.

“It’s that first step to say, we’re going to be ok. We’re going to come through this.”

Golf returned to Juno Beach at Seminole Golf Club in Palm Beach County with a charity skins game.

The world’s #1 ranked player, Rory McIlroy led the way to raising more than $5 million for charities such as the CDC Foundation and American Nurses Foundation.

Starting Tuesday, NFL teams are allowed to reopen their facilities to some staff.

The Miami Marlins will allow players some access to the spring training facility.

Heat players started individual workouts last week and the NHL is working towards a return with games reportedly to start sometime this summer.