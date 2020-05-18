FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County entered phase one of re-opening on Monday morning.

Retail shops, restaurants, malls, and nail and hair salons can now operate at 50 percent capacity.

“I couldn’t wait,” said Anne Marie Hanson who was one of the first customers to visit Joe’s Cafe in Fort Lauderdale on Monday. “It’s like going home for dinner on Sunday. I haven’t seen them in three months and they remembered me immediately.”

The restaurant near Southeast 20th Street in Fort Lauderdale has set up plexiglass at the register and is only seating customers at every other table to ensure social distancing.

“At this point, you’ve just got to get open,” said Joe’s Cafe owner Steve Pearce. “People are tired of being at home, they just want to get out and this is what we’re here for.”

Restaurants and retail shops have taken a massive hit after being forced to close in March. Many restaurants were forced to survive on take-out only.

“We’re ready to go,” said Bobby Palushaj at The Dandee Donut Factory in Hollywood. “We’re hoping that people come out to support us.”

Broward County’s executive order allows retail shops, restaurants, malls, and salons to open at limited capacity. Masks and social distancing are still required.

There was a disagreement on whether gyms could open Monday morning. Governor Ron Desantis on Friday gave the green light for gyms in the state to open their doors, but Broward and Miami-Dade Counties chose to wait. The City of Fort Lauderdale argued they could open gyms Monday because it is now part of the Governor’s phase one executive order.

“We have a disagreement,” said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness.

The mayor said Fort Lauderdale gyms that opened on Monday morning were technically in violation of the county’s executive order.

“Hopefully we can work it out in a way that doesn’t cause any more angst for the people of Broward,” Holness said.

Holness was one of a handful of customers right on time for their first haircut in months at The Neighborhood Barbershop in Fort Lauderdale. The salon on Northwest 6th Street opened Monday morning for the first time in two months. Gloves and masks are now part of the new uniform for barbers.

“A lot of calls, a lot of appointments,” said employee Lebrentt Jones, whose father runs the barbershop. “We’re just trying to get everything situated and making sure there’s enough time between each client so we have the proper time to sanitize.”

Nightclubs and bars in Broward County are still closed. Holness could not specify whether those would open in phase two or three and stated he would be cautious about that decision.

The mayor said the target date to open beaches in Broward County is May 26th.