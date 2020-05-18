



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — Getting an antibody test just got easier thanks to OneBlood. If you donate blood with OneBlood, they will also test for coronavirus antibodies.

The antibody test can indicate if your immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether you’ve shown any symptoms.

According to a news release, the antibody test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Donors will be able to see their results approximately 48 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal at www.oneblood.org.

“The testing brings many benefits. In addition to donors learning if they have the antibody, OneBlood will be identifying additional people who can be COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors”, said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

Convalescent plasma donors have a special ability to help critically ill coronavirus patients. By transfusing plasma that is rich with coronavirus antibodies into a patient still fighting the virus it can help boost the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.

With no cure or vaccine to prevent coronavirus, doctors are turning to convalescent plasma to help treat their critically ill coronavirus patients. OneBlood began collecting and distributing COVID-19 convalescent plasma in April.

All blood donations will receive the standard infectious disease testing plus the COVID-19 antibody testing.

Testing takes place at OneBlood’s laboratory, Creative Testing Solutions (CTS).

Due to social distancing measures that OneBlood has in place, all donors are required to make an appointment to onate. Appointments can be made online at www.oneblood.org or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.