FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two NFL players accused of an armed robbery in Miramar have been released from jail.

Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar are facing multiple charges.

Both men surrendered to police on Saturday. They are accused of robbing several people at what witnesses said was at a party where there was illegal gambling activity.

One of the witnesses told police that “attendees were playing cards, video games and gambling” when an argument broke out involving Baker. The witness said Baker flipped the card game table, and then pulled out a gun as did Dunbar.

Baker, Dunbar, and two other men, one identified only as “Shy” began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, luxury watches, and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Police said the four men then fled the home in three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini, and a BMW. Witnesses said the vehicles were parked in a way that would make it easy to leave quickly, leading detectives to believe the robbery was planned. No injuries were reported.

Dunbar’s lawyer said several of those witnesses have already recanted their original statement to the police.

“Since the issuance of the arrest warrant, I have had the same four victims and an independent witness come to my office and sign off on affidavits completely recanting what they stated to the police,” said Michael Grieco.

Both Baker and Dunbar have been ordered to stay at home and turn over any weapons they own.