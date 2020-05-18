CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News, Opa-Locka


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new walk-up COVID-19 test site will open in Opa-locka on Tuesday.

It will be located in Sherbondy Park, at 380 Bahman Avenue, and testing will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The tests are free and open to the public.

Those wanting to be tested do not need a prescription. They are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by calling (305) 499-8767.

