MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a wet weekend, South Florida woke up to dry conditions Monday but pattern of hot sun will lead to afternoon storms and they may be severe.
It was a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees Monday.
With the heating of the day and lingering moisture, showers and storms will develop around midday. The storm prediction center says there is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms. Some storms may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning and gusty winds. There is a slight chance of small hail. The heavier downpours will likely move in this afternoon and evening.
Monday night, it will remain unsettled with scattered showers overnight and warm lows in the mid-70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the Summery weather pattern continues with hot highs in the low 90s and the potential for afternoon storms. Late week, our highs will climb to 90 degrees with the chance for passing showers.
