MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Springs police are searching for three people in connection to a shooting.

According to the police department’s Twitter page, the shooting was connected to a robbery.

A pickup truck with a Papa John’s sign on top had bullet holes in it at 100 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard.

Police asked residents to stay in their homes as the people they were looking for were considered armed and dangerous. They have not released any other information at this time.

