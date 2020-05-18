MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Players on the Miami Marlins’ 40-man will reportedly be allowed access to the team’s spring training complex starting Tuesday.
The person confirmed the decision to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Marlins made no announcement. The rest of the complex in Jupiter, Florida, will remain closed, the person said.
The optional workouts, which include pitching off a mound or hitting in batting cages, will be individual, with a staff member present.
Those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines, the person said.
Major League Baseball is considering proposed methods to salvage a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Plans have been formulated to possibly start the season in early July.
