MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jackson Health System has confirmed there are two children in intensive care at Holtz Children’s Hospital with the inflammatory illness that’s been linked to COVID-19.

The hospital told CBS4 News both are showing signs of improvement.

“Holtz Children’s Hospital has two confirmed cases that meet the criteria for multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Both patients are receiving appropriate treatment in the pediatric intensive care unit, and are showing signs of improvement. We have no additional information to release at this time,” read Jackson Health System’s statement.

Nearly 200 cases have now been confirmed in 19 states and Washington, D.C.

At least three children have died.

The illness causes rashes, fever and, in severe cases, inflames vessels and the heart, which can send some children into shock.

The symptoms of the syndrome have been compared to those of Kawasaki disease.

Kawasaki disease mostly occurs in children under the age of 5, while a study of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome cases in Italy found an average age of 7½.