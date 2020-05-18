



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A severely abused pit bull found in Hialeah remains on the road to recovery.

Elijah the dog was rescued by members of the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida a few weeks ago and brought to Bluepearl Pet Hospital for emergency surgery.

“He was on death’s door when he was rescued,” said Amy Roman of 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

Investigators believe Elijah was being used as a bait dog for illegal dog fighting.

“He was covered in thousands of maggots, cut wide open and covered with bites all over his entire body,” recalled Roman. “We did not stop at everything he needed to get better.”

And now Elijah is doing better and recovering at a foster home.

“He has shown us that anything is possible. We want to get the word out that he is one of many out there that are suffering.”

Roman adds, “He is such a fighter, the only fight left for Elijah is a fight for love.”