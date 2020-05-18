



MARIANNA (CBSMiami/NSF) – There’s been an increase in coronavirus cases at a Northwest Florida facility for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

According to numbers released by the Florida Department of Health, 15 residents and 11 staff members of Sunland Center in Marianna tested positive.

Agency for Persons with Disabilities spokeswoman Melanie Etters told The News Service of Florida last week that the state was requiring the 244 residents and 800 staff members at the Sunland Center in Marianna to be tested.

The decision to test everyone was made after the state discovered the first two cases at the facility.

State data indicate that the residents and staff who tested positive came from two of the buildings on the campus.

Sunland Center provides care for Medicaid-eligible people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

In all, 524 Florida long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and facilities for people with disabilities – have “active” COVID-19 cases, according to state data.

Also, 883 long-term care residents or staff members have died of the respiratory disease.

