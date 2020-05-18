FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning.

“Shortly before 6:00 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s regional communications received a call of a shooting,” said BSO’s Miranda Grossman.

It happened along Northwest Sixth Court and 27th Avenue. The victim was left to die in the street.

A person who lives nearby did not want to show her face, but she told CBS4 News she heard back to back shots.

“Between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., I heard about 4 gunshots and then probably 15-20 minutes later, police came and a young gentleman was lying on the floor deceased,” said the unidentified neighbor.

Another neighbor said he saw the victim walking on the sidewalk moments before the gunfire. He believes the shooter may have been in a passing car.

Detectives are trying to put the pieces together.

“At this point they’re still looking in to what happened surrounding the shooting, if it was multiple shots, if it was one shot,” said Grossman.

Investigators are hoping someone will be able to give them more details of what happened.

Detectives are still searching the area, speaking to witnesses, speaking to anyone who may have information as to how this shooting happened. If anyone does have information they should contact Broward Sheriff’s detectives to help this investigation.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.