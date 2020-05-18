CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Archdiocese of Miami, Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami has given its churches permission to resume celebrating public masses on Tuesday, May 26th.

The masses would not be like what people are used to, with social distancing guidelines would be enforced.

People will have to wear masks and churches will be cleaned in between masses.

Father Manny Alvarez, pastor of the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables, shared the archdiocese letter, which outlines the new rules.

Comments