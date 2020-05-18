Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami has given its churches permission to resume celebrating public masses on Tuesday, May 26th.
The masses would not be like what people are used to, with social distancing guidelines would be enforced.
People will have to wear masks and churches will be cleaned in between masses.
Father Manny Alvarez, pastor of the Church of the Little Flower in Coral Gables, shared the archdiocese letter, which outlines the new rules.
The public celebration of the Mass will resume at the Church of the Little Flower and throughout the Archdiocese on Tuesday, May 26. More details to come. Here is a letter from Archbishop Wenski: pic.twitter.com/pdOjgpRW7n
— Father Manny Alvarez (@FrManny) May 18, 2020
