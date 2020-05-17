



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Broward are preparing to reopen stores, barbershops along with nail and hair salons starting Monday.

This weekend, Broward announced public gyms will be included to go along with the governor’s Phase One plan.

Fort Lauderdale said gyms in its city can open Monday, with restrictions.

One woman supports the move.

“Not to open the gyms completely because that’s very dangerous. Some restaurants. Things that are necessary for people,” said Key Biscayne resident Anita Faibisch.

The cities of Miami and Hialeah have the most cases in the state. Fort Lauderdale is third highest, and Hollywood comes after. Miami Beach is ninth.

All Broward cities, though, are reopening with restrictions Monday.

But in Miami-Dade, Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach will start reopening Wednesday, two days after the county.

Restaurants in the three cities will allow dine-in a week later.

Coral Gables is opening retail Monday and restaurants Wednesday.

Miami Gardens will open retail Wednesday.

However, it’s still unclear when dine-in will start and when hair and nail salons will open.

Two traveling nurses support opening with caution.

“We are actually here on a traveling nurse assignment. We are happy about it,” said Najm Wright, a South Carolina resident.

Even though Florida is phasing its way into a full economy again, coronavirus continues to spread.

The number of new statewide cases increased last week compared to the week before.

Roughly the same amount of people were tested each week.

“Hopefully when we get the testing for more people, we can really see what’s going on. See if everything is decreasing,” said Jennifer Dorn from South Carolina. “If it is, that’s probably when they’ll open things back up quicker.”

Both counties still have COVID-19 testing sites open.

People also want to know if they’ve ever had the virus.

Sunday, Banyan Medical Services, which has antibody testing kits in Aventura and Bal Harbour, is pushing back against a report of a study that casts doubt in the accuracy of their tests.

The tests are allowed because of relaxed rules from the FDA but the company is hoping for official approval and submitted a study from Johns Hopkins University to support their tests.

Local and state leaders feel comfortable moving forward with openings since hospital numbers are down.

As For gyms in Fort Lauderdale, customers will have their temperature checked before working out and showers will be closed.

