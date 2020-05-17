Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miccosukee Resort and Gaming reopened Sunday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The tribe made the announcement on its social media pages.
There will be strict guidelines on the gaming floor, including temperature checks for guests.
The hours of operation have also been changed – now 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
There will also be a limit of 500 guests and they must wear a mask at all times.
