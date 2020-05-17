Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department is investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a teen.
According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 1800 block of Funston St. on Thursday at around 10:30 p.m.
Responding officers found a 17-year-old male and 16-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. The male victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Detectives believe this is an isolated incident as everyone involved knew each other.
No other details have been released at this time.
