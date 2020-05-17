CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMMission: Impossible
    10:30 PMMan with a Plan
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    11:30 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hollywood Police, Hollywood Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department is investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a teen.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 1800 block of Funston St. on Thursday at around 10:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old male and 16-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. The male victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident as everyone involved knew each other.

No other details have been released at this time.

Comments