MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12 p.m. on May 17, 2020.

FLORIDA: 45,588 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 44,369
  • Deaths: 1,973
  • Hospitalizations: 8,230
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 653,081
  • Negative Test Results: 606,204
  • Percent Positive:  7%

MIAMI-DADE: 15,658 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 15,481;  Residents Not In Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 176
  • Deaths: 561
  • Hospitalizations: 2,414
  • Total Tests: 125,961
  • Negative: 109,977;  Awaiting Results: 284; Inconclusive: 192

BROWARD: 6,243 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 6,088, Non-Residents: 155
  • Deaths: 279
  • Hospitalizations: 1,324
  • Total Tests: 73,750
  • Negative: 67,382; Awaiting Results: 38; Inconclusive: 54

MONROE: 100 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 92, Non-Residents: 8
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 12
  • Total Tests: 2,047
  • Negative: 1,947;  Awaiting Results: 50, Inconclusive: 0

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 1,471,674 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 88,836 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 4,667,109 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 312,381
  • 187 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

