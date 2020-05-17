Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people are in the hospital after a massive boat fire in Fort Lauderdale, which caused the Intracoastal Waterway to shut down.
Images showed the 60-foot fishing boat consumed by flames.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday behind Shooters Waterfront Restaurant, located just south of Oakland Park Blvd.
According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, seven adults, two children and a dog were rescued.
One adult female and a 7-year-old suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
