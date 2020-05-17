CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
The Intracoastal Waterway Is Shut Down As A Result
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people are in the hospital after a massive boat fire in Fort Lauderdale, which caused the Intracoastal Waterway to shut down.

Images showed the 60-foot fishing boat consumed by flames.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday behind Shooters Waterfront Restaurant, located just south of Oakland Park Blvd.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. (Courtesy of Armen Realty)

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, seven adults, two children and a dog were rescued.

One adult female and a 7-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

