MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression One formed off of the coast of Florida on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The system is no threat to South Florida as it is expected to turn north as it strengthens into Tropical Storm Arthur by Sunday.
Tropical Depression #One Advisory 1: Tropical Depression Forms Off the Coast of East-Central Florida. Tropical Storm Watch Issued For a Portion of the North Carolina Coast. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 16, 2020
