



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – So, what can you expect as South Florida opens for business on Monday?

The rain moved away and the sun came out Saturday, just in time for people to walk Miami Beach’s popular Lincoln Road.

The area that’s known for its shops and restaurants just reopened for families to walk after a deep cleaning.

A stretch of the city’s popular Ocean Drive is also closed for drivers but open for pedestrians.

The two areas are getting ready for a big change next week.

During a Friday virtual town hall, Mayor Carlos Giménez talked about rules at barbershops and hair salons along with Guidelines at restaurants.

“You must have an appointment. You will have to stay in your car or stand outside while practicing social distancing until you get called to go inside.”

“No more than 4 people can be at a table. Everyone must walk in with a mask. A party of 6 will be allowed if its one family from the same household.”

Miami-Dade and Broward are allowing restaurants, shops like clothing stores, nail and hair salons along with barbershops to open starting Monday.

Customers will need to have face coverings unless they’re seated at a table.

All Broward cities are on the same page for opening Monday, but there is a difference for some cities in Miami-Dade.

“We got a 185-page set of rules from the county very late on Thursday, it was approved. We are goi through that to make sure our residents are educated and that business owners are educated on what they have to do to comply with the rules,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Mayor Suarez spoke to us Saturday at a food distribution.

Miami, Miami Beach, and Hialeah are doing a slower approach.

Retail and other shops will open Wednesday, May 20th.

Dine-in at restaurants won’t happen until a week later on May 27th.

Coral Gables is allowing retail and other shops to open Monday, May 18th.

Restaurants can start having people sit inside two days later on May 20th.

Miami Gardens is allowing retail to open May 20th, but without nail and hair salons.

No barbershops. No dining at restaurants.

The city hasn’t released a date when it will have the same rules as the county.

“If you want to try on clothes, and you decide not to buy it, the store owner will see set that clothing aside after you tried it and will later disinfect it or keep it aside for 24 hours,” said Giménez

Keep in mind, it’s not back to business for everyone. Beaches, bars, and regular movie theaters are still closed.

Along with public gyms, tattoo shops, massage parlors, and bowling alleys.

A mask is not required for children under two or if you have breathing problems.

Also, if you’re at a restaurant and you need to use the restroom, you must wear a mask once you leave the table.

