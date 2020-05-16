CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tampa pastor who continued to host large church services despite the state’s stay at home order is no longer facing criminal charges.

In March, deputies arrested pastor Rodney Howard-Browne.

He was charged with unlawful assembly and a violation of health emergency rules.

Howard-Browne initially said he wouldn’t close the door of his church no matter what.

However, since the arrest, the Hillsborough state attorney’s office said Howard-Browne has maintained responsible social distancing during services.

