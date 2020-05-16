Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tampa pastor who continued to host large church services despite the state’s stay at home order is no longer facing criminal charges.
In March, deputies arrested pastor Rodney Howard-Browne.
He was charged with unlawful assembly and a violation of health emergency rules.
Howard-Browne initially said he wouldn’t close the door of his church no matter what.
However, since the arrest, the Hillsborough state attorney’s office said Howard-Browne has maintained responsible social distancing during services.
RELATED:
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
You must log in to post a comment.