



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — On the first day of the rainy season, heavy rain that fell across both Miami-Dade and Broward counties Friday morning leaving behind plenty of street flooding.

Opa-locka got slammed by rain, receiving more than three and a half inches by 10:00 a.m.

It was especially bad along NW 135 Street at 25th Avenue, but fortunately no homes were flooded.

It was slow going on the Palmetto Expressway Friday morning as CBS4’s Peter D’Oench slowly drove around Miami-Dade due to the heavy rainfall.

The rain came right on time because the official start of rainy starts begins today, May 15, and lasts through Oct. 15.

There was also some street flooding near Miami Shores at NE 109th Street and 13th Avenue.

WATCH: BROOKE SHAFER REPORT ON RAIN DRENCHED BROWARD

The rain has led to the cancelation of COVID-19 testing at county-run and state-run testing sites throughout the weekend. All of the sites will reopen on Monday.

Some South Florida drivers were caught off guard.

“Got to be careful and slow down or cause an accident,” said Gina Lopez. “There are a multitude of issues. I was unaware about this flash flood warning.”

Making matters worse, there have been ongoing complaints in Opa locka about drainage issues following heavy rainfall.

“No help from nobody. No one comes out and helps and helps with service and everything,” said Jason Lott.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says it received reports of a number of car accidents and a downed power line that could be tied to the weather.

In parts of Broward County, the scene was the same. Plenty of wet streets but luckily, no reports of severe street flooding.