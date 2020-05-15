MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Publix is expanding its hours. Starting Saturday, May 16, stores will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The pharmacy will also be returning to normal hours.

“Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks while we’ve operated under reduced hours,” a statement on the company’s website reads.

With the expanded hours, the Lakeland-based grocery chain also announced it is suspending reserved shopping times for seniors and first responders.

“We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded. We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need,” said the company’s statement.

Publix had reduced operating hours to add additional cleanings and says those safety measures will continue.

Stores will also continue to support social distancing including one-way shopping aisles, plexiglass shields at registers, and face coverings for all employees. Shoppers are also still required to wear masks and workers who want to can continue to wear gloves.